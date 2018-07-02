Mason House Gallery Featuring Art By John Chapman

Drawings and paintings by young artist John Chapman are on display through July 29 at Mason House Gallery.
The exhibit is presented by Greeneville Arts Council and the General Morgan Inn.
A free “Meet the Artist” reception is Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. in the gallery. The public is welcome, a news release says.
John Chapman, 11, has a passion for art that started at an early age. At 7 years old, John wanted to take private art lessons. Retired Greene County art teacher Carol Chilton has been an inspiration and mentor to John since, the release says.
John will begin sixth grade at Greeneville Middle School this fall. He previously attended Hal Henard Elementary, where teachers supported his artistic endeavors and he served as student art assistant for art teacher Trisha Wilhoit.
His maternal grandmother, Sarah Ormsbee, had artistic abilities and dreamt of becoming an art teacher, and several members of his family have artistic abilities as well. John gives art lessons to his nieces and nephews, the release says.
His artwork has been published five times by Celebrating Art, with a sixth printing to be published.
He won the Reader’s Choice Award in the June 2017 edition of Jack and Jill magazine.
He has participated in Tusculum College’s Old Oak Festival and Morristown’s Arts in the Park, and enters his art every year in the Greene County Fair, the release says.
John attends Notre Dame Catholic Church, where he has participated in the Fall Festival of Nations Art Show for the past three years.
His Facebook page, Art by John, can be found at fb.me/kidartist9.
For more information on exhibits at Mason House Gallery, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 329-5366.