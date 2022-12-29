New works of Limestone artist Wendy Ritchey will be spotlighted during the month of January at the Mason House Gallery in downtown Greeneville.
The exhibit, entitled "Rare and Fantastic Beasts," depicts endangered animals as well as "whimsical imaginary beasts," a news release from event organizers says.
The gallery is located at the corner of Main and Depot streets inside the General Morgan Inn. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
A special meet-the-artist reception is planned for Jan. 11, from 4-8 p.m. "The event coincides with Brumley’s Wednesday night Burger night and will feature a special Fantastic Beast Burger”for the occasion," organizers note in the release. "Come enjoy a feast and see the beasts!"
Before moving to the area, Ritchey worked for many years as an art therapist and licensed clinical counselor in Chicago.
"Though she now focuses her efforts on producing her own art, she continues to employ art making as a means to express concepts and emotions not easily translated into words," the release states. "Art therapy provides a way that potentially destructive emotions can be channeled into constructive expression."
Her current body of work, "Rare and Fantastic Beasts" grew out of a project in which she "sought to depict the lifecycles and habitats of threatened and endangered animals of Appalachia," the release adds. "That project has now expanded to encompass whimsical imaginary and humorous animals, flights of fancy and environmental broodings as well."
Ritchey's exhibition at Mason House Gallery is being supported by the Greeneville Arts Council.
For further information about this or other exhibits at the gallery, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366, or visit the Greeneville Arts Council website at thegreenevilleartscouncil.org.