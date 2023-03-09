This mixed media art on display at Mason House Gallery was created by Lisa Ottinger, an art teacher at EastView Elementary School. The works are part of the “Artists Who Teach” exhibit available for viewing this month at the downtown Greeneville gallery.
This mixed media art on display at Mason House Gallery was created by Lisa Ottinger, an art teacher at EastView Elementary School. The works are part of the “Artists Who Teach” exhibit available for viewing this month at the downtown Greeneville gallery.
Photos via Greeneville Arts Council
This acrylic painting, entitled “Rugged Beauty,” was done by Colleen Bowman, art instructor at South Greene High School.
This paper quilling art work, entitled “Tree of Life,” was created by Deborah Daugherty, the art instructor for Camp Creek and Nolachuckey elementary schools.
Pamela Foister, art instructor for Chuckey-Doak Middle School, created this mixed media piece, entitled “Beauty From Ashes.”
The meet-the-artist reception for the opening of the “Artists Who Teach” exhibit at the Mason House Gallery has been rescheduled for this Friday, March 10.
The event was postponed last Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
The free, public event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery, located inside the General Morgan Inn, 111 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of March at the gallery. It features original works by local art educators.
There is no charge to visit and view the displays.
Participating artists are Colleen Bowman (South Greene High School), Pamela Foister (Chuckey-Doak Middle School), Deborah Daugherty (Camp Creek Elementary and Nolachuckey Elementary), Stephanie Callahan (Greeneville High School), Abbi Jones (Greeneville High School), Caroline Blanks (South Greene Middle School), David Nunez (West Greene High School), Beth Lockhart (Mosheim Elementary School and McDonald Elementary School), and Lisa Ottinger (Eastview Elementary School).
Retired teachers Karen Fine, Sherry Hensley, Heather Jones, and Carolyn Ayers are also exhibiting work at the show.
For the exhibit, the artists were presented with the theme “Roots” and “challenged to represent this idea using personal choice of media and process,” a news release states.
“A wide variety of approaches to this theme will be exhibited,” the release adds.
For further information about this or other exhibits at the Mason House Gallery, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.