Works of artist Jeffrey Harris will be on display at Mason House Gallery through the end of November. The works of artist Jeffrey Harris are being featured during the month of November at Mason House Gallery in downtown Greeneville.The exhibit is being sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council.A meet-the-artist reception to mark the opening of the exhibit will be held this Friday, Nov. 4, from 3-5 p.m.Admission to view the exhibit is free and open to the public.Born in Anderson Indiana, Harris relocated to Grainger County, Tenn., when he was in the 4th grade and grew up playing baseball up until he was a teenager, a news release states."After graduating high school, I enlisted and served in the Army National Guard and went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps," Harris said.Following his military service, Harris worked in various occupations over the years. He always felt drawn to art, though, "in all forms and styles," he said."Life and work kept me away from art for quite some time," Harris said. "The last few years I felt the calling to get back into it. I never had any training or background in the arts."Harris had never painted until he began watching artist Bob Ross and his tutorials. This helped propel Harris to pick up a paint brush and began creating art on canvas."[Ross] encouraged me on a new path in art that I had never even considered," Harris said. "My paintings are not just limited to one style or medium. I explore new techniques all the time."Harris recently received a certificate for participating in the prestigious Luxembourg International art competition for his entries in 2021."I encourage everyone to follow their dreams," Harris added.Mason House Gallery is located within the General Morgan Inn near the corner of Main and Depot streets.For information on this or other exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions for the Greeneville Arts Council, at 423-329-5366, or visit the website thegreenevilleartscouncil.org.