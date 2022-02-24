A collection of over 50 new oil paintings by artist David Martin June will be exhibited March 1-31 in Greeneville.
At the heart of the exhibit, called “GREENEVILLE: Icons of our Heritage,” is a collection of 16 of June’s most recent works, which cast a spotlight on local Greeneville landmarks and buildings.
The exhibition is being held at Mason House Gallery, located inside the General Morgan Inn, 111 N. Main Street. Extra parking is in the rear of the hotel. It is sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council and the General Morgan Inn.
An opening reception will be held 5-7:30 p.m. March 4 in the gallery. Guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments and talk with the artist. This free event is open to the public, and attire is casual.
Regarding the Icons of our Heritage paintings, David says
“I wanted to call attention to and honor some of the history in our town. In my opinion, these icons deserve it. They aren’t just buildings; they represent the people and memories of those who built them, who conducted business there, who worked there,” June said. “I have already heard so many stories from folks connected to the landmarks I have chosen for this exhibit. My hope is that the community will benefit when we take a fresh look around us and see anew what’s been here for so long. They are part of the fabric of Greeneville, and help make our town what it is today.”
Originals and prints of the originals will be available for purchase.
Also included in the exhibit will be many more of June’s new original works, mostly landscapes that reflect the East Tennessee countryside.