This mask will be among the works on display by North Greene High School art students at the 2023 Greene County High School Art Show. Pieces from about 40 art students from each Greene County High School will be displayed during the month of April at the Mason House Gallery.
The 13th annual Greene County High School Art Show will be held April 4-30 at the Mason House Gallery in downtown Greeneville.
The gallery is located inside the General Morgan Inn at 111 N. Main St.
Around 40 students representing the four Greene County high schools will be exhibiting works in this year’s art show, event organizers note in a news release.
An artists meet and greet is planned for Friday, April 14, from 5-7 p.m. in the gallery.
The public encouraged to attend this event or to stop by the Mason House Gallery during the month of April to view the works. There is no charge to visit the gallery.
Officials note that each high school will be exhibiting different art mediums in this year’s show:
• “South Greene High School students will be featuring exciting new projects using copper tooling as well as bleached fabric and clay;
• “North Greene High School students have been working on drawings, paintings, and clay masks, as well as working with felt to create 3D sculptures and landscapes;
• “Chuckey-Doak High School students will be displaying various 2D works in mediums such as oil pastels, graphite, and scratchboard, in addition to ceramic pieces from the newly offered Advanced 3D Art Class that are both functional and highly decorative,” and
• “West Greene High School students will be presenting a variety of exciting pieces like glass mosaics, paper mache masks, and clay calaveras, along with drawings, paintings, and mixed media projects.”
“This art exhibit will be an exciting evening where students across Greene County come together to share their work with family, friends, and neighbors,” officials add in the release. “Stop by to experience what is happening in the arts in Greene County High Schools. “
The exhibit is sponsored and supported by the Greeneville Arts Council and the General Morgan Inn.
For more information on this or other exhibits, visit thegreenevilleartscouncil.org or call Til Green, director of exhibitions for Mason House Gallery, at 423-329-5366.