The 12th annual Greene County High School Art Show will be on display April 2-30 at Mason House Gallery, located in the General Morgan Inn, according to a news release. Approximately 40 students will be representing the four Greene County high schools this year. A “meet and greet” for the exhibiting students will be 5-7 p.m. April 8 in the gallery.
David Nuñez, art teacher at West Greene High School, is excited about having a live show this year.
“We’ve tried new projects and experimented with different media this school year so I’ve been looking forward to showcasing what the students have been working on. I’m also excited about seeing some of the works from the other schools and the fact that we get the opportunity to have an in-person art show. While I will be providing a virtual option for those unable to attend, being able to physically see the artwork and interact with the student artists provides a different experience as to how the art can be appreciated,” Nuñez said.
Courtney Collins, art teacher at North Greene High School, is also enthusiastic about having a live show this year.
“I am excited about the upcoming show being in person since last year was virtual. I plan to exhibit a mix of art pieces from North Greene students including ceramic masks and sculptures, acrylic paintings on panels, and mixed media drawings,” Collins said.
Paige Smiley, first year art teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School, is eager to showcase her students’ work for the first time at the show.
“I am so excited to join Greene County Schools this year and also to be able to show off my students’ hard work and creativity. We have explored various techniques this year in painting, drawing, fiber arts, and ceramics. I am so excited that my students will have the opportunity to exhibit their artwork and receive recognition, as well as see what their peers across the county are creating,” Smiley said.
For Colleen Bowman at South Greene High School, this show is defiantly one of her most favorite.
“12 years ago, we started this show with support of the Greeneville Arts Council and it is always a highlight of the school year. Some of my best students will get to showcase their work in this exhibit and I couldn’t be prouder,” Bowman said.
This art exhibition will allow students across Greene County to come together to share their work with family, friends, and neighbors. The exhibit is sponsored and supported by the Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn. For more information on this or other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.