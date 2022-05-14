The 3rd annual Masquerade Ball and Silent Auction raised more than $5,000 to benefit the ALPS Adult Day Services program of Greeneville.
The event was held May 7 at Link Hills Country Club with the support of presenting partner Jake Ottinger, of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, event organizers say in a news release.
Due to the pandemic, the annual fundraising event had not been held since 2019.
“It was so exciting to be able to hold this fun event again, where guests enjoyed dinner, music and dancing,” said Lori Brown, family services and fundraising director of ALPS Adult Day Services, in the news release.
Several members of client families served by the Greeneville facility were in attendance at the event.
The top male and female fundraisers for the event were crowned at the “King and Queen” of the ball. This year’s honorees were Brant Fitzpatrick and Latasha W. Keller, who were the top fundraisers for the event.
“I was honored to be chosen for the King and Queen’s court, and I was amazed at the outpouring of generosity from the people in our community”, said Fitzpatrick in the release.
Fitzpatrick, who is the Apex Bank branch manager on Andrew Johnson Highway, added, “It was a blessing to see donations not only from people I knew, but also from complete strangers who wanted to help support this wonderful, much needed program.”
Keller, whose grandfather, Clyde McLean, is the oldest client served at the Adult Day Care Center in Greeneville, said, “It has been an honor to show support to the ALPS Program by raising money for such a worthy cause. The Greene County center has been such a blessing for our family for the great care and love they show to my grandfather each day. We cannot thank the ALPS family enough for all they do for the families they serve.”
The King and Queen Court was also represented by Amy Dall, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Karen Ottinger, Paige Peters, and Dwayne and Ruth Wells.
Linda Kelley, ALPS Greeneville Board President, said, “Thank you to all that supported our King and Queen Court by voting and donating to their campaigns, those that bid on our Silent Auction items, and for the guests that were able to attend the 2022 Masquerade Ball. The cost of these services is based on the adult’s income (not the caregiver’s income) and that’s why we must have benefit events.”
ALPS Adult Day Services is a non-profit, state-licensed comprehensive health program designed to meet the needs of adults, ages 18 and up, with cognitive and/or physical impairments in a home-like setting, officials say.
“We strive to provide the best therapeutic, quality care to adults who are not able to be alone during the day and to provide support and relief to their families and caregivers,” Brown added in the release.
The Greeneville center, located at 431 E. Bernard Ave., serves families in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Hawkins counties.
To schedule a tour or to receive more information about the facility, call 423-525-5773 or email alpsfamilygc@musfiber.com.