Spring fever is in the air. Looking for some quality locally grown plants to plant in your garden? Shop on-line from the convenience of your home. The Big Springs Master Gardener on-line only plant sale is going on now through May 6. Plants can be picked up at the N.E. Tennessee Research Center, 2255 E. Allens Bridge Rd on May 7 from 2-7 p.m. or Saturday May 8, 8 a.m.- p.m.
Shop early to get the best selection of tasty heirloom tomatoes, delicious herbs, sweet and hot peppers, beautiful flowers, native hydrangeas and fig trees. To order go to http://www.bsmga.com or check out the face book page. For more information call 423-798-1710.