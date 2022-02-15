The Big Spring Master Gardeners will host a 10-part monthly “Back to Basics” series of demonstrations, workshops and presentations at the Northeast Tennessee Research & Education Center, 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road, according to a news release. The sessions are free of charge and open to the public.
The first class, “Soil Basics”, will be Feb. 24. This presentation covers soil profiles and structures, organic matter, plant deficiencies and toxicities, vermiculture and includes a demonstration on how to start your own worm bin. In addition, soil test boxes will be available to all participants and BSMGA is giving away two free soil tests as door prizes.
BSMGA is also hosting a pruning demonstration 2-4 p.m. March 11, the location of which will be provided upon registration. A fruit and nut crop specialist from the University of Tennessee will be conducting the demonstration of small fruit, tree fruit and nut tree pruning practices. Participants need to register by March 5, and there is a $5 per person fee which can be paid online during registration. This is an opportunity to learn from a professional, get pruning questions answered and possibly win a door prize.
For a complete schedule of upcoming classes in the “Back to Basic” series or to register for a class or the pruning demonstration, visit BSMGA.com. For assistance with online registration, call 423-812-2054.
The association’s website also has other gardening resources and educational opportunities offered by local Master Gardeners such as Monday Musings. This offering is held once per quarter via Zoom and covers a variety of topics of interest.
The public is invited to meet local Master Gardeners and bring your gardening questions.