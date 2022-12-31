Mattison Victoria Rogers and Tyler Carson Starnes were married on September 10 at Rogers Angus Farms, in Morristown.
The Rev. Mark Campbell, of Morristown, officiated the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mark and Alice Rogers, of Morristown. She is the granddaughter of Edith Roberts and U.M. and Barbara Rogers, all of Morristown, and the late D.D. Roberts.
The groom is the son of James and Angela Starnes, of Greeneville. He is the grandson of the late Katherine Starnes.
The wedding ceremony took place on the farm in front of a grove of oak trees, surrounded by rolling hills and a countryside view.
Two wooden barrels holding Boston ferns marked the entry to the aisle, where a carpet of fresh white rose petals was strewn along the pathway.
The vows and rings were exchanged before a triangle arbor, symbolizing the union of the bride, the groom and God. Made by the bride’s father, the arbor was embellished with a large floral arrangement featuring candlelight hydrangeas, various eucalyptus stems, pampas grass and greenery.
Flanking each side of the triangle were antique nail barrels, overflowing with pampas grass and accented at the bases with matching hydrangea arrangements. Eucalyptus stems and satin bows adorned the rows of garden chairs.
Instrumental music played as the guests arrived and the couple’s parents were being seated.
The wedding processional began with the song “Someday,” as the officiant entered, followed by the groom, along with his son, Asher Starnes.
A custom-made branding iron was chosen by the couple as part of their unity ceremony. Once forged, the brand cannot be undone, so shall their promise to one another. The song “Say Yes” played while the forging took place.
Serving as flower girl was the niece of the bride, Grayson Northern, who wore a Bo Peep-style gown of eucalyptus green satin. She carried natural grapevine basket adorned with moss and filled with fresh rose petals.
The instrumental song “Kiss Me” played as the bride was escorted down the aisle by her father to be presented in marriage by her parents.
The bride wore a candlelight bridal gown by MoriLee. It featured a bateau neckline and dainty cap sleeves. The gown flowed into a soft billowy full skirt that was embellished with three-dimensional, vine inspired embroidery giving the gown an enchanting, fairytale feel.
The back of the gown featured covered bridal buttons that cascaded the length of the train. The bride chose lace covered ballet shoe that was embellished with pearls and rhinestones. Her hair was adorned with a vintage style headpiece featuring vine, pearls and crystal beading to match her gown.
The bride’s mother handcrafted the bridal bouquet. It was a cascade of candlelight hydrangeas, frosted eucalyptus, silver dollar, bunny tails, pampas grass and an array of frosted greenery. It was accented with pearl embellishments all hand tied with a pearl covered handle.
For something old, the bride’s gold baby bracelet was tied to the handle of her bouquet. Her something new was her wedding gown ensemble, and something borrowed was her headpiece belonging to her sister, Bailee Northern. Her something blue was the embroidered monogram and wedding date on the underside of her wedding gown. The sixpence in her shoe was a coin dating back to 1935.
During the father’s first look at his daughter, the bride was presented with a pearl bracelet and a newly engraved family Bible.
The couple chose to also do a first look together and included the groom’s son, Asher. They presented each other with gifts, and the bride gave Asher a personalized pocket watch with which to grow old.
The bride’s mother wore a navy shutter dress, featuring a tunic with cold shoulder cut outs and long sleeves of chiffon that were adorned with silver rhinestones and pearls at the wrists. The groom’s mother was attired in a navy tea length dress with a matching sequin jacket.
Following the wedding ceremony, the evening began with a champagne and sparkling cider reception and light horde’vours charcuterie by Teresa West.
The cocktail style stables were decorated with lanterns accented with frosted eucalyptus on navy tablecloths. The tented reception was located overlooking the rolling hills of the farm.
The tent was decorated with mounds of draping eucalyptus and bistro lighting that encircled the entire tent. The tables held multiple-sized glass cylinders, candleholders and votives filled with candles that nestled atop of wood log slices and accented with eucalyptus.
Formal place settings featured rustic plate chargers, sage napkins and individual menu cards on navy linens. Jars of preserves and honey were set atop the table and presented as favors to the guests. The catered buffet was by Bill & Carmen Hall. Tony Boring, DJ, played instrumental music during the duration of the evening’s festivities.
Following the catered dinner, the first dance by the bride and groom was, “Fade Into You.” The bride and her father danced to “Sweet Child of Mine,” and the groom danced with his mother to “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”
The three-tiered wedding cake was created by Caitlin Whitted and featured edible gold accents and fresh greenery. Jodie Weddington was the photographer. Casey Lemons was the videographer. Kaitlyn Rogers, sister of the bride, was the bride’s personal attendant. Cynthia Ewing, cousin of the bride did hair and makeup. Karen White was the event designer and director. Seth Ewing made the branding iron.
Following the reception, there was a confetti exit in honor of the newlyweds, who then drove away in a restored 1971 Chevy truck, owned by the groom’s uncle, Jamey and April Starnes.
The couple enjoyed an Alaskan cruise and an extended stay in Seattle, Wash., for a honeymoon trip.
They are residing in Greeneville, where the bride is employed as a physician’s assistant. The groom is a registered nurse and is furthering his education to become a nurse practitioner.