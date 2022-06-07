The Tuesday Bridge Group announced April winners:

May 3 — 1st place, Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place, Alex Brown; 3rd place, Justine Wills

May 10 — 1st place, Carole Garren; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Walter McCarty

May 17 — 1st place, Carole Garren; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Alex Brown

May 24 — 1st place, Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Eva McClue

May 31 — 1st place, Justine Wills; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Norman Cluley

The Tuesday Bridge Group plays every Tuesday from 12:15-4 p.m. at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (also known as the Cannonball Church.)

