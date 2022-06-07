May Bridge Winners Announced Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tuesday Bridge Group announced April winners:May 3 — 1st place, Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place, Alex Brown; 3rd place, Justine WillsMay 10 — 1st place, Carole Garren; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Walter McCartyMay 17 — 1st place, Carole Garren; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Alex BrownMay 24 — 1st place, Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Eva McClueMay 31 — 1st place, Justine Wills; 2nd place, Angie Clendenon; 3rd place, Norman CluleyThe Tuesday Bridge Group plays every Tuesday from 12:15-4 p.m. at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (also known as the Cannonball Church.) Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridge Group April Winner Sport Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cannonball Church Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car Laughlin Healthcare Center Remains Closed To Visitors As COVID-19 Cases Climb At Facility Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.