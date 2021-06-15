Congratulations to Yard of the Month Winner Mrs. Cindy Kelley of Takoma Ave. Cindy received a $50 gift card from Broyles General Store.
During the Yard of the Month program no yard will be allowed to receive more than one award within the calendar year. The residential property of all current Greene County residents are eligible to participate, a release says. The yard upkeep may be done by the homeowner or a professional landscaper. The winner of the Yard of the Month is asked to display their award sign and are expected to maintain their yard in the same manner that allowed them to win their title of “Yard of the Month.”
Keep Greene Beautiful will continue to take nominations from the public and award winners for May, June and July. The Yard of the Month will be judged by volunteers of Keep Greene Beautiful. You can find all of the information about this program and the judging criteria online at www.keepgreenebeautiful.com.
For more information contact Jennifer Wilder via email at kgb@greenecop.com or phone at 423-638-4111.