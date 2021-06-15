The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club’s “May Flowers” luncheon was held at noon on May 21, at First Baptist Church. Judy Hinkle and Terry Springer greeted attendees and Mavis Kincaid played the piano prior to the luncheon. Decorations were provided by Rhonda Johnson and Doris Rice.
Arleen Maxwell, chairman, welcomed everyone and presented first time attendee gifts, provided by Doris Rice, to Kathleen Goodwin, Julia Brown and Doris Allen. Mrs. Maxwell then led in prayer and the group enjoyed a delicious catered lunch.
A drawing for door prizes provided by Doris Rice and Ailene Montieth was conducted by Joyce Harness and Mavis and Billy Kincaid. Winners were Carolyn Bowers, Judy Milner, and Barbara Woodley.
Mrs. Maxwell invited those in attendance to the June 18 “Butterflies & Flowers” Luncheon to be held at noon at the same location, a release says. “An Invite is an Invite” will be the topic of speaker, Virginia Hiss of Bristo, Tennessee. She will also present the feature “You Can Draw.” The vocalist will be Keith Paxton.
Chairman Maxwell also invited the ladies to attend the Prayer Connection to be held June 4, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required for the Prayer Connection. She also stated that Bible studies will begin as soon as possible and asked ladies to contact Rhonda Johnson or herself if interested in attending.
Rhonda Johnson, Regional Representative, presented the “Friends of Stonecroft” report.
Rebecca Solomon, music coordinator, introduced vocalists Mavis and Billy Kincaid.
Mrs. Maxwell introduced the feature Tammy Gustavsen of Flying Feather Farm, Inc. of Afton. After Tammy’s presentation she then presented a gift of a puppy (stuffed) to Doris Allen.
Chairman Maxwell introduced speaker, Doris Rice of Greeneville. Her topic was “Big Horizons”.
Mrs. Maxwell thanked each participant and invited everyone to attend the June luncheon. The organization is open to all women.
Reservations for the luncheon can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.