Marines from the Elbert Kinser Detachment of the Marine Corps League gathered at the VFW Post to celebrate the 246th Birthday of their beloved Corps on Thursday. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, the guest of honor, was presented a certificate of appreciation by Detachment Commandant Andy Wehrle.
The Mayor was instrumental in ensuring the flags displayed at the Kinser Memorials on Route 107 and the entrance to Kinser Park are now permanently lit by lighting fixtures installed by Greeneville Light and Power, a release says.
The Marines applauded as the guest of honor received the first piece of birthday cake followed by pieces of cake presented to the oldest and youngest Marines present. It was an all too rare evening of camaraderie and war stories told amongst friends and fellow Marines.