The Marine Corps League Greeneville Kinser Detachment held its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13 at the VFW Post. Special guest, Mr. Charles McLain, Greene County veterans service officer, provided an overview of the services available for all Greene County Veterans.
Recently, Greene County Veteran’s began issuing a veteran’s ID card which entitles the veteran to discounts at local retailers. The card can be obtained by presenting a DD-214 at the Greene County Government Annex, a release says. If a veteran has lost or misplaced his or her DD-214, Mr. McClain can assist you in obtaining a replacement. It’s important for every veteran to know where his or her DD-214 is and for loved ones to know about the location as well.
Additional items discussed during the meeting included the upcoming Marine Corps League Open Golf Tournament to be held at the Links Golf Club on July 10 with a 2 p.m. shotgun start. The tournament will be conducted in a scramble format, with four person teams. The entry fee is $70 per player. Contact Bob Dibble at 423-823-0256 for more information.
Fall picnic plans were also discussed, including the formation of a turkey shoot special committee and the development of a weapon safety class for local schools, the release says.
The next meeting of the Detachment will be on June 10 at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1990. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains are welcome and encouraged to attend.