Bobby and Diane McAmis of Greeneville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 30.
Diane is the former Karen Diane Hayes.
Bobby is retired from Eastman Chemical Company and drives a school bus for Greene County Schools. He enjoys working on his farm.
Diane is a homemaker that loves crafting and worked for Chartwells food service in the Greene County School system until recently.
They both love spending time with their family and attending church.
They have four children and their spouses: Missy and Larry Smith, Karen and Jamey Palmer, Allie and Dean Keys, and Tim and Jennifer McAmis; nine grandchildren: Hunter Harrison, Kelsey and Ben McInturff, Abby Keys and Isaiah Baxter, Jamison Palmer, Landon Smith, Jonah Palmer, Timothy McAmis, Chloe Keys, and Maggie Mae McAmis; and are expecting their first great grandson in April.