McDonald Class of 1966

McDonald High School Class of 1966 celebrated their 55th reunion on Sept. 25 with a covered dish lunch at Fairview Baptist Church pavilion. Of the last graduating class of McDonald Hight School with 33 graduating, only five classmates are deceased. They are Gary Williams, Diana Gregory Diaz, Bobby Kite, Sue Hayes Long and Jerry Eddington. Thirteen classmates and seven spouses enjoyed their time together. Attendees were, from the left, front row: Phyllis Rhea Ooten, Nancy Kay Mays Jeffers, and Joann Jenkins Glass; second row: Jennifer Shipley McLain, Linda Seay Carter and Rebecca Murray; third row: Stanley Snowden, Walter Scruggs; fourth row: Charles Poe, J. D. Melton, Danny Knight and Richard Riley; and top row: Richard Cobble.