The 1956 graduating class of McDonald High School met Oct. 30 in Morristown at Davy Crockett restaurant to celebrate their 63rd class reunion. There were 26 graduating members, and 16 are now deceased. Those attending were, in the front row, from left: Medra Rader Justis, Barbara Davis Chandler and Naoma Knight Renner. In the back row are: Mary Margaret Ayers, Margaret Fowler Gardner, Tom Solomon and Nancy Holt Gregg. The visitors, not pictured, were Frank Justis, Jana Solomon, and Deedie Renner, the photographer.

 Special To The Sun