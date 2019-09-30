mcdonald.jpg

The McDonald High School class of 1957 celebrated its 62-year class reunion Sept. 7 at Davy Crockett Restaurant in Morristown. Attending were, seated, from left: Arjorie (Masoner) Atkins, Idell (Carter) Burnette and Marjorie (Shipley) Shrader. In the second row are Annie (Dyke) Grimes, Jane (Turner) Williamson and J. L. Gardner. In the third row are Libby (Mathews) Blizzard, Peggy (Lowe) Thomas, Fred Wisecarver and Eddie Pettit. Those not attending were Betty (Hartman) Ailshie, Blanche (Brannon) Atkins, Emma (Rader) Fox, Nancy (Kesterson) Kirk, Glenna (Ashley) Neill, Alice (Gregg) Beaver and Charles Bible. Deceased classmates remembered at the gathering were Mary (Derry) Brown, Shelba (Pettit) Ramirez, Libby (Dawson) Suter, Rex Douthat, Judy (Cansler) Thompson and Glenn Ailshie.

 Special To The Sun