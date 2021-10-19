Ashton McHugh and Caleb Lee Parkins, both of Greeneville, will wed in a 3:30 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 23 at Hidden Meadows in Afton.
The bride-elect’s parents are Kris and Jannell McHugh.
Her grandparents are Larry and Yvonne Ballweg of Greeneville, Larry McHugh, of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Diana Delciello, of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The groom-elect’s parents are Robert and Cindy Parkins, of Greeneville.
His grandparents are Joe Johnson and the late Loretta Johnson, of Afton, and Geri Parkins and the late Roger Parkins, of Greeneville.
The bride-elect is a graduate of South Greene High School and is enrolled in nursing school at WSCC.
The groom-elect is a graduate of South Greene High School and works as a postman in Greene County.