Michael and Kimberly McKie of Greeneville announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Machray McKie, to Jacob Andrew Keicher Thwing, son of Philip and LeAnne Moon Thwing and the late Brian Keicher, of Greeneville.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of South Florida in Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences with concentrations in Biological Health Science and Social and Behavioral Health Science and a minor in Nutrition. She will graduate in December 2020, from East Tennessee State University with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.
The groom-elect is a 2014 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2018 graduate of Milligan College in Elizabethton, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. While at Milligan, he was a member of the Milligan Concert Choir and was the leader of the men’s a capella group, Heard Mentality. He is employed by Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport as a Lab Analyst.
The couple will wed in a private ceremony at The Barn at Chestnut Springs in Sevierville on Oct. 10, 2020.