Morgan Machray McKie and Jacob Andrew Keicher Thwing wed October 10, 2020. Pastor Terry Price of Gatlinburg officiated the ceremony on the patio of The Barn at Chestnut Springs in Sevierville.
The bride is the daughter of Michael & Kimberly McKie of Greeneville. She is the granddaughter of Geraldyn Dobbins McKie of Greeneville and the late Robert Haig McKie of Kew Gardens, New York; Jo Ann M. Anthony and Jim Harris of Brevard, North Carolina; and the late Allard W. Anthony.
The groom is the son of Philip and LeAnne Thwing of Greeneville; and the late Brian Keicher. He is the grandson of Jimmie French Moon and the late LeRoy Moon of Greeneville; Tolly Thwing of Morganton, North Carolina; the late Warren Thwing; and the late Dorothy and Andy Keicher, who were of Greeneville.
For the ceremony, the arbor where the couple made their sacred vows was decorated with burgundy as the focal color, along with accents of blush pink and sunset orange with white anemone; blue thistles were placed all throughout as a nod to the bride’s Scottish heritage. Dusty blue-green eucalyptus contrasted the darker colors.
The bride was escorted by her father who wore a traditional Scottish kilt in the colors of the MacKay tartan.
The bride wore a white Stella York design with a V-neckline and back with V-shaped side cutouts constructed with nude tulle. A long, tulle train added to the drama of the ball gown, and a detachable belt cinched perfectly at the waist. The vintage dress zipped up beneath fabric-covered buttons down the back.
She carried a bouquet of burgundy and pink roses, rose hips, raspberry celosia, safari sunset leucadendron, orange dalias, carnations, white anemone, blue thistle, dusty blue-green eucalyptus as well as various flowers from the Wide Open Grace flower farm to give the bouquet a more natural and wild style.
Wedding music was provided by Shawn Salley of Greeneville and Whitney Pittman of Johnson City.
The matron of honor was Kelsie Cox King of Kingsport.
Bridesmaids were Stacey Holden of Johnson City, Michelle Melnik and Erin Pryde, both of Tampa, Florida.
The bridal attendants wore burgundy-colored dresses in various styles. Their bouquets were smaller versions of that carried by the bride.
The best man was the brother of the bride, Christopher McKie of Greeneville.
Groomsmen were Shawn Salley of Greeneville, Christopher McInturff of Atlanta and Mitchell Magill of Greeneville.
The groom wore a navy suit and vest with a white shirt, suspenders and a burgundy bow tie. The groomsmen wore navy pants, white shirts, suspenders and bowties.
The mother of the bride wore a floor length Ever-Pretty navy evening dress featuring a beautiful lace bodice and three quarter lace sleeves with a flowy chiffon skirt.
The mother of the groom wore a smoke-colored Alex Evenings tea length dress featuring set in glitter jacquard fabric with a chiffon skirt, 3/4-sleeve jacket with a single-button front over a sleeveless dress with a scoop neckline.
The entrance was decorated with pumpkins, mums, lanterns and fall ephemera. Guests entering the venue were greeted by Jenni Hall of Tampa, FL, who kept the bridal book. Guests were asked to fill out Jenga tiles with date night ideas for the bride and groom.
The reception was held in the main barn.
Table settings included light gray table cloths, burgundy and blush pink roses, thistle, eucalyptus, sunset orange leucadendron, carnation floral arrangements, pumpkins and ivory candles.
The wedding was catered by Lost Mountain Catering and included barbecue, turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni & cheese and green beans. Desserts featured a vanilla cake with buttercream frosting, chocolate and vanilla cupcakes with buttercream frosting and mini yoyo cookies.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic all prenuptial parties were delayed until next year as well as the couples honeymoon.
The couple is living in Johnson City.
The bride is a recent graduate of East Tennessee State University with a doctorate in Physical Therapy and is currently studying for her Board Exams.
The groom is a Lab Technician at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport.