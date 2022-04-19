Registration is underway for summer camps being planned by the Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School.
The art school is located at 103 Franklin Ave. in Jonesborough.
A variety of classes and workshops will be offered for all ages, event organizers say in a news release.
“Early bird registration is taking place through May 14, with a $10 discount on each camp or student registered. When registering online use the promo code, EBSU2022. Scholarships are available for students K-12 if families have a financial need,” the release says.
“Class sizes are small, with six to 16 spots available, depending on the camp or workshop. Therefore, early registration is suggested. Students will be spread out as far as space allows and will have breaks outside depending on weather,” the release adds.
The registration fee will include all materials and supplies, snacks and a camp t-shirt. Payment plans are available.
For more information, visit mckinneycenter.com.
SCHEDULE
Here are further details about the planned camps and workshops:
• Artsploration Camp — June 6–10 (For rising 1st-6th graders) — Students will spend the week exploring the colorful diversity of the world through art projects from many cultures. Classes will incorporate a broad range of art techniques and media, including painting, sculpture, clay, and drawing, while discovering each culture’s rich visual traditions. Students will also learn about world customs, music, and celebrations, making the week a wonderful experience for both beginning and experienced young artists.
• Pottery Studio 101 — June 6–10 (For rising 1st-6th graders) — In this fun and messy class students will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. Students will also experience the delight of creating with their own hands and imagination in clay. Our goal is for each student to produce five projects that will go home with them to enjoy or give as gifts. Projects need time to dry and will be fired in a kiln. Therefore, final projects will be available for pick up approximately 2 weeks after camp.
• Art of Kokedamas Workshop — (Ages 16 and older) — This two-hour course will teach the steps used to create beautiful and sustainable live kokedamas plants for the home or office. The class will discuss the soils used, proper mixing techniques and then move into how to place the plant within the soil and then cover with dried moss, as you use decorative string to hold it together. Once the kokedamas is complete, it will be decorated using a wide variety of accents, colors, and ideas to make this living work of art an expression of each student’s character and inner beauty. Along with this, the class will discuss proper care and handling of the plant and a quick history of the techniques used and where they originate from. There are three opportunities to enjoy this workshop, June 10, July 13, and August 10.
• Play-In-A-Week-Camp — June 13–18 (Ages 11–17) — Starting from scratch, students will work alongside professional theatre makers to create an original performance in just one week. They will develop a range of performance skills and learn technical theatre skills working alongside practicing artists. The class is limited to 16 students. This camp is partially funded by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Wild Women of Jonesborough.
• Cyanotype Printing/Sun Prints Workshop — June 18 (Ages 16 and older.) — The cyanotype, invented in 1842 by Sir John Herschel, is one of the oldest photographic processes. Printmaking with Cyanotype (aka sun prints) is an exciting photographic printing technique. Sometimes results are predictable, sometimes they are not. Student will work with the sun as the UV light source. Therefore, the weather at the time of the projects will determine the intensity and type of cyanotype prints produced. This will be a weekend workshop where students will be introduced to cyanotype printing and make their own images from found objects.
• Flower Vase — Palette Knife — July 16 and 23 (Adults, 18+) — Student will learn palette knife techniques using oil paint on a 11”x14” canvas. This workshop is designed to be laid-back and a wonderful night out with your friends or special someone. All supplies will be included.
• Gyrokinesis Workshop — July 23 (Adults, 18+) — Gyrokinesis is an exercise system that moves the body through all 3 dimensions. With the use of breath, students will build coordination and flexibility to create a global sense of well-being. Movements focus on the plasticity and the support of the spine to help the overall function of the muscles and organs. Gyrokinesis can be both dynamic and relaxing. This workshop will leave participants feeling light and better aligned. Students need to come to class with comfortable clothing and a yoga mat. Gyrokinesis is performed barefoot or in sock feet.
• HammerTime! Metals — June 20-24 (7th-12th Graders) — This week-long camp will be a metal-forming extravaganza. Students will learn techniques for manipulating wire and sheet metal, cold connections including riveting and linking, and will find a new understanding of the properties of metal. They will also go over project planning and strategy, choosing the processes best suited to your plan, and 3-dimensional sketching using paper for jewelry and sculpture. Students will learn to make a series of technique-based projects for the first few days, and then will apply those techniques to their own ideas that will develop throughout the week. All will leave with new skills in metal-smithing, planning, and creative problem-solving.
• Mosaic Pendant Workshop — July 16 (Adults, 18+) — This class is for anyone that wants to have fun while creating a keepsake mosaic pendant. Make a pendant for yourself or one to give away. Each student will also have the opportunity to purchase an additional pendant to mosaic if time allows.
• Pottery Studio 202 — June 20–24 (Grades 7-12) — In this fun and messy class, students will learn hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel. They will also experience the delight of creating with their own hands and imagination in clay. Each student to produce five projects that will go home with them to enjoy or give as gifts. Registration fee includes materials including clay and glazes, supplies, snack, and a camp t-shirt. Projects will need time to dry and will then be fired in a kiln. Therefore, final projects will be available for pick up about two weeks after camp. The McKinney Center and camp instructors will notify parents when items are ready.