During this time when many people are at home, the McKinney Center is continuing to offer opportunities to encourage creativity. Arts are essential tools that allow us to navigate this new normal we are facing in healthy and productive ways. Putting our imaginations into action allows us to tap into new potentials, unlock ideas that have been hibernating, and importantly, provide a sense of stress reduction, a release says. To meet the needs of this new normal, the McKinney Center has developed a new program to engage creativity with some great incentives, in addition to improving overall health.
The new “Try-It Challenge” series is for people of all ages, in varying categories of the arts, to include visual arts, writing, music, and more. These are all projects that can be created from ordinary household materials. Each “challenge” can be modified based on what supplies are in the home. Getting creative with what is on hand is part of the challenge, and helps participants discover the power each has to get through these challenging times.
To participate in the challenge, create a project at home, take a photograph of the completed work and submit it online. Entries will be posted on the McKinney Center Facebook page. The community will then vote on which entry should win.
There is a small prize for each winning entry, which in turn supports one of our local businesses, who have supported our own goals throughout the years. The the biggest reward will be experienced as you create your project, the release says.
The first challenge is inspired by both African Masks and Picasso paintings. Create a mask of your own, from carboard, paper, pens, paint — get creative. Maybe this is a mask representing how to get through this time. Maybe it’s a mask about the seasons, about strength, about something the artist aspires to be. A suggested tutorial for this project can be found here: https://www.handmakery.com/2015/03/masks-in-the-making/.
Please submit completed project photos to forms.gle/CV9RNgoJrYpqips38 by April 22, at 5 p.m. For questions, contact Skye McFarland at skyem@jonesboroughtn.org.
For more information on how the arts significantly reduces stress, see this fascinating article: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/study-says-making-art-reduces-stress_n_576183ece4b09c926cfdccac)