Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center is now accepting submissions for the 2020 Juried Art Exhibition. This year’s exhibition will be different from previous years with several changes. 2020 has been a year of uncertainty, loss, discord, and isolation, to say the least.
The McKinney Center would like for this year’s exhibition to demonstrate the good that can come from persevering through the trials of such times. Art can inspire others to work toward a better tomorrow for our community. Art can truly impact our world in a positive manner. This year’s theme is, “Community, Change, & Connection.” We encourage you to create something that speaks to these three words.
Times have been difficult for everyone, especially self-supporting artists and non-profits. Therefore, we are waiving the entry fee this year. We will also have a panel of three local art professionals who will jury this year’s exhibition, Dick Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Fine Art, Karlota Contrearas-Koterbay, Director of the Slocumb and Tipton Galleries at ETSU, and Theresa Hammons, Director of the McKinney Center. Entry fees normally cover the cost of the awards. Therefore, this year, there will be no cash awards. Certificates for Best in Show, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mentions will be presented during a Virtual Exhibition Opening on September 18, at 6 p.m. Judging will be based on the quality of the artwork and the interpretation of this year’s theme.
All forms of art will be accepted such as mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, ceramic, jewelry, etc. Jonesborough and East Tennessee are rich with professional artists and the exhibition is expected to attract entries from the many high-level and skilled artists across the region. Entries must be original works and not copied from copyrighted or published art or photographs. Artists who submit entries must be at least 18 years of age. All entries must be original works completed within the last two years and not have been exhibited previously at the McKinney Center.
Digital submissions are due by Monday, August 24, 3:00 p.m. There is no entry fee this year. Artists can submit up to three pieces.
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment from Saturday, September 19 through October 10, 2020. You are encouraged to call the McKinney Center to schedule your private viewing of the show!
A prospectus and entry form can be downloaded from: www.mckinneycenter.com. Online submissions are also encouraged. For more information, contact Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or 423.753.0562.