The McKinney Center will host an art/craft show, the May Market, on May 20 from noon until 6 p.m. and May 21 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This juried event features more than 30 artists and vendors representing a wide variety of media, including painting, acrylics, class, fiber arts, wood, sculptures, photography and jewelry.
The event will also include musicians playing throughout the day, and there will be food and beverages for sale as guests shop the indoor and outdoor artists. Guests will have a chance to talk directly with artists about their work.
The McKinney Center is still taking applications for vendors and food trucks. To be a vendor, visit www.mckinneycenter.com for more information.