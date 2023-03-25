The McKinney Center will host the works of fabric artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger from April 5 through May 5.
A meet-the-artist reception is planned for April 5, from 5-7 p.m., at the center, located at 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
All artwork will be for sale, officials note in a news release.
“Ottinger grew up in rural Tipton, Indiana, the older of two girls born to Herbert and Lucy Moeller. At age nine, she began learning sewing skills that would lead to her eventual focus on fabric art,” the release notes.
She earned degrees in biblical studies, education and a Master’s of Fine Art in art. She taught both elementary and college art until 2016, when she left teaching to pursue art quilting full-time.
“Best known for her narrative art quilts, Ottinger embellishes her work using found objects, mixed media, embroidery, paint and writing,” the release notes. “As she moved through her formal art education, she dabbled in other media, eventually earning an MFA in painting.
“A 1994 scholarship to Burren College of Art in Ireland introduced her to an Irish quilter who provided bits of silk for her initial art quilt,” the release adds. “Art quilting uses both modern and traditional quilting techniques to create art objects. Quilters create an art quilt based on their experiences, imagery and ideas rather than traditional patterns.”
Contact the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562 for more details about the exhibit.