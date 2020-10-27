For the second year, Greeneville’s own Top Choice BBQ will be taking orders on behalf of Main Street: Greeneville until Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. for their Rosemary, Garlic and Butter Smoked Boneless Turkey Breasts, a release says.
Cathy Wallace purchased one in 2019 and had this to say in the release: “Our family really enjoyed not only the wonderful taste of this turkey, along with the fact that the portion size was what they promised, but the ease of getting this ready for Thanksgiving; there was virtually no preparation. Since it’s fully cooked we even snacked on some of it the night we brought it home. Delicious!”
Turkey Breasts will be packaged cold and heating instructions will be provided to warm up your Turkey Breast. They will be available for pickup at Top Choice BBQ, 919 West Main St., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 3-6 p.m. Each Breast is approximately 5 pounds and has nearly zero waste.
You may obtain your reservation by any of the following methods: Contact a Main Street: Greeneville Board Member, Call Main Street: Greeneville at 423-639-7102, or order directly through Top Choice BBQ Square Online Store at www.topchoicebbq.com. Order deadline is Monday, Nov. 9.
Proceeds will be used to support the efforts of Main Street: Greeneville, Inc.
Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. is a non-profit 501©3 corporation having been formed in 1983 and was the first chartered Tennessee Main Street community. It is a national program accredited thru The National Main Street Center. The Main Street Approach supports sustainable community driven revitalization efforts through Design, Economic Vitality, Organization and Promotion. The Main Street District is an eighteen block area in historic downtown Greeneville that includes both commercial and residential properties. The organization’s mission is to establish partnerships between public and private sectors dedicated to the revitalization of the Main Street District, the preservation of our historic structures and promotion of heritage tourism. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org to learn more about the organization.