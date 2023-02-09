Each year, American football’s championship game is one of the most-watched television broadcasts across the globe.
The Super Bowl might not kick off until early evening in the eastern United States, but the day’s festivities typically begin much earlier than that.
Super Bowl parties typically bring people from all walks of life together. Football fans mingle with non-fans who are more anxious to see the famed Super Bowl advertisements than they are the big game. But one thing all Super Bowl viewers can enjoy together is the food. In fact, food is as much a part of Super Bowl Sunday as the game itself.
The focus of Super Bowl Sunday fare is not often about an entrée, but rather the bevy of snacks and starters people can enjoy in small doses throughout the game. This recipe for “Beer-Braised Meatballs” from “Cooking With Beer” by the editors at Publications International, Ltd. makes 20 meatballs, making it ideal no matter the size of your Super Bowl Sunday party.
Beer-Braised Meatballs
Makes 20 meatballs
1 pound ground beef
1⁄2 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1⁄3 cup finely chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and black pepper
1 bottle (12 ounces) light-colored beer, such as a lager
11⁄2 cups tomato sauce
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line broiler pan with foil; spray rack with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Combine beef, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper in large bowl; stir to blend. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Place meatballs on prepared rack. Bake 10 minutes or until browned.
3. Bring beer, tomato sauce, ketchup, tomato paste, and brown sugar to a boil in a Dutch oven. Add meatballs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer for 20 to 30 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through, stirring occasionally.