Approximately 100 Chuckey-Doak High School alumni from the classes of 1960-68, teachers and guests enjoyed the annual “Summer Knights” reunion Aug. 31 at Buckthorn in Afton, the home of Sam and Juanita Dobson. The event included unique transportation, entertainment, food, door prizes and hours of reminiscing. The Dobsons have hosted the gathering, held the last Saturday in August, for the last 15 years, beginning with Sam Dobson’s class of 1965 and growing to include all the 1960s classes by next year. All 1960s C-DHS alumni are urged to call 257-3748 to provide updated information for the notification list for the “C-DHS Summer Knights of the ‘60s” notification list, an announcement said.

 Special To The Sun/Jerry Hankins