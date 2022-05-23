From left are: Katie Crosby, Iris Festival Queen 9-11 Years; Kinsley Rhinehart, Queen 12-23 Months; Violet Leonard, Queen 6-8 Years; Megan Morelock, Miss Iris Festival Queen; Trigger Taylor, King 0-11 Months (being held by sister Emily Taylor) and River Cree, King 2-3 Years.
Megan Morelock was named the 2022 Iris Festival Queen.
Megan Morelock was crowned as the 2022 Iris Festival Queen on Saturday during the annual Iris Festival in downtown Greeneville.
Morelock, 16, is the daughter of Michael and Christina Morelock, of Greeneville. She is an 11th grade student at Greeneville High School, where she is a member of the cheerleading squad.
The following is a list of the winners in the pageant's lower age divisions.
QUEEN 9-11 YEARS
Katie Crosby, 10, was the winner of the Queen 9-11 year division. She is the daughter of Brock and Felicia Crosby of Newport. She was also the winner of the Prettiest Smile in her division.
QUEEN 6-8 YEARS
Eight-year-old Violet Leonard, daughter of Tim and April Leonard, of Greeneville, was named the winner of the Queen 6-8 year division. She was also the winner of Casual Wear, Western Wear, Photogenic and High Point Queen. (The High Point award is the highest score a contestant can receive.)
QUEEN 12-23 MONTHS
Kinsley Rhinehart was the winner of the Queen 12-23 month division. She is the 13-month-old daughter of Walter and Caroline Rhinehart, of Bulls Gap. She was also the winner of Western Wear in her division.
KING 2-3 YEARS
River Cree, 2, was the winner of the King 2-3 year division. He is the nephew of Antonio and Susie Bobadilla, of Greeneville.
KING 0-11 MONTHS
Three-month-old Trigger Taylor, won the King 0-11 month division. He is the son of James and Emily Taylor, of Greeneville, TN.
PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Marley Nelson was the winner of the People's Choice Award, which was voted on by the audience. She is the 17-month-old daughter of Phillip and Danielle Nelson of Greeneville. She also won Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Dress, Most Photogenic, Casual Wear and Celebrity Wear in her division.
The 18th annual Iris Festival Pageant was held at Greeneville High School. It was produced by Volunteer Productions Pageant Systems and directed by Linda Williams, Rhonda Humbert and Diane Price for the Greene County Partnership.