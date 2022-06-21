Dr. Joseph and Joanie Scott of Greeneville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Rose Scott, to John Joseph Delaney V, son of John and Melissa Delaney IV, of Nashville.
They will be married in an August ceremony at Highlands Chapel of Howe Farms in Georgetown, Tenn.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Louise Russell and the late Joseph Russell, of Dawson Springs, Ky., and the late Dr. George and Mary Scott, of Greeneville.
Scott is a 2015 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Sciences.
The groom-elect is the grandson of Dr. Carol and Tucker Hendrix, of Smithville, Tenn.; Ronald Sykes, of Lafayette, Tenn., and John and Donna Delaney III, of Milton, Fla.
Delaney is a 2011 graduate of Martin Luther King Jr Magnet School in Nashville; a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology, and a 2019 graduate of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center with a Master of Science in Pharmacology.
Scott and Delaney are currently attending the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Medicine in Memphis and are scheduled to graduate in May 2023 with a Doctor of Medicine degree.