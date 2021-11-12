GFour Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 49 Tony Awards, today announced the cast of leading ladies for the Greeneville production of the international hit show “Menopause The Musical,” which will play the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for two performances on Nov. 20. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.npacgreeneville.com or by calling (423) 638-1679.
“Menopause The Musical” continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “Hot” through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide, a release says.
Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”
Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, “Menopause The Musical” was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
“Menopause The Musical” is now in its 20th year and 16th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages, the release says. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.
Bring your girlfriends to “Menopause The Musical” Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at only $30 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
The cast of “Menopause The Musical” includes Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife), Megan Cavanagh (Earth Mother), Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman), and Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck (Soap Star).
Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife) has been with “Menopause The Musical” since 2006, where she first played the Iowa Housewife at The American Heartland Theatre in her hometown of Kansas City. Adams serves as MTM’s National Choreography Supervisor as well as the National Tour Dance Captain. Regional credits include “Blues in the Night,” “Steel Magnolias,” “I Love You Because” (American Heartland Theatre), “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Baby,” “25th Annual Putnam Cunty Spelling Bee” (Great Plains Theatre), “Ruthless!” “Dirty Blonde,” the World premiere of Gregg Coffin’s “Right Next to Me” (Unicorn Theatre) and “Footloose” (Starlight Theater). She has been a two-time featured soloist at The Kennedy Center. She has worked on film and stage projects alongside Glenn Close, Christopher Walken, Cindy Williams and Mary Wilson of the Supremes.
Megan Cavanagh (Earth Mother) is most recognized as Marla Hooch, from the Penny Marshall movie, “A League of Their Own.” Other film credits include Mel Brooks’ “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (Broomhilde) and (Essie) “Dracula: Dead and Loving It.” She starred with Tim Allen in “For Richer or Poorer” (Levinia Yoder), and voiced Judy Neutron in The Academy Award Nominated Animated Feature “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.” TV credits include: Recurring character Trudy (who married Al) on “Home Improvement.” She was a series regular (Chris) on “Bob” with Bob Newhart and Betty White. She Guest Starred on “Drunk History,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” “Just Shoot Me,” “ER,” and many others. She has performed in “Menopause The Musical” Since 2004.
Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman) is an Ohio native who has enjoyed playing Professional Woman and Soap Star across the nation off and on since 2004 after completing world tours as a Guest Entertainer with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. With numerous regional commercials and TV appearances to her credit, some favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional theatre credits include “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music” “Shadow Box” (Beverly), “Our Lady of 121st Street: (Inez), “Hairspray” (Motor Mouth Mable), “Nunsense” (Sister Herbert), “Chicago” (Matron Mama Morton) and “Barnum” (Joyce Heth). She performed with The Platters, Ben Vereen, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Latin Superstars El Puma and Chayanne to name a few.
“It is truly an honor to be a part of the ‘Menopause The Musical’ family,” Huntley said in the release. “To bring joy and laughter to our audiences while building lasting friendships and sisterhood on and off the stage continues to be a wonderful experience.”
Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck (Soap Star) has had the great pleasure of performing Soap Star in “Menopause the Musical” in theaters across the country. Her first production was in her hometown of Detroit, where “Menopause the Musical” was awarded the honor of longest-running musical in the city’s history and Best Ensemble Cast. Currently she resides in Chicago, where some of her other credits include, “Motherhood the Musical,” Judy Garland in “Beyond the Rainbow,” “Forbidden Broadway,” “Sweet Charity,” “Always, Patsy Cline,” “A Chorus Line,” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”