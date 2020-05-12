Milburnton Cemetery Decoration May 12, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Milburnton Cemetery Decoration of Graves will be held May 17. For more information, call 423-257-6113. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Child Dies In Camper Fire, Second Child Injured Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Parents Charged After Child Dies In Fire Cody Seay (Died: May 7, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.