The Miles for Missions 5K fundraiser to raise money for missions will be April 9 starting at Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The event starts with a Kids Fun Run at 5 p.m. and the 5K starts at 5:30 p.m. All 2022 race proceeds to directly to benefit Japan missions.
To register for the event or more information go to www.raceentry.com/miles-4-missions-5k/race-information.
For sponsorship opportunities and/or more information, contact Shelly Smith at 5kmiles4missions@gmail.com or call 423-972-7840.