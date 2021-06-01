ALPS Adult Day Services will kick-off Mind over Miles 2021 Virtual Walk Fundraiser at Gateway Ford Nissan on June 3 from 3pm – 7 pm. On-site registration will be available and pre-registered participants are invited to stop by to pick up their walk t-shirt and goody bag.
The fundraiser will take place in the month of June, July and August. Participants will be encouraged to meet weekly mile and fundraising challenges with rewards along the way. Proceeds from the event will benefit the families served from our Greeneville Center. Fundraiser such as this allow us to offer our services on a sliding scale, based upon the participants income.
To register and find out more, please visit https://www.classy.org/event/mind-over-miles-2021/e337815
ALPS Adult Day Services is a non-profit 501© (3), state licensed comprehensive health program designed to meet the needs of adults with cognitive and/or physical impairments in a cozy, home-like setting. We strive to provide the best therapeutic quality care to adults who are not able to be alone during the day and to provide support and relief to their families and caregivers. At the Greeneville center we serve families in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Hawkins counties. To schedule a tour or receive more information about our services contact us at 423.525.5773 or email alpsfamilygc@musfiber.com