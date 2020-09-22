The Mind Over Miles virtual walk fundraiser to benefit ALPS adult day services is underway.
Unlike traditional fundraising walks, this walk gives individuals or teams the opportunity to get their steps in on their own time and at their own pace. Participants can walk, run, jog, hike, or do whatever they enjoy, while making those miles count.
A $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt. The event concludes on Nov. 30. Visit greeneville.alpsadultdayservices.org to register or for more information.
All money raised will aid in offsetting the cost of our sliding scale at the Greeneville ALPS location. This location provides services for residents in Greene and surrounding counties.
ALPS is a non-profit 501© (3), state licensed comprehensive health program designed to meet the needs of adults with cognitive and/or physical impairments. We began operation in 1986. A large portion of operating costs comes from fundraising events, grant writing and donations.