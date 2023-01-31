Taking care of your mental health can be just as important as taking care of your physical health. Coping with the stresses of everyday life can be daunting at times, so being mindful of where you are and what you’re doing can help alleviate those challenges.
The Kingsport Public Library has brought back its Mindful Monday series “to help people start the new year with a renewed sense of well-being,” a library news release says
“The classes are intended to teach helpful strategies for dealing with day-to-day stress,” the release adds.
All events will take place in the library’s auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Masks are recommended.
The events are free to the public, though space is limited. All supplies will be provided.
Here are the upcoming sessions planned:
• Feb. 6 — Chair Yoga/Meditation: Have you ever felt stiff while working all day, but you’re not sure how to get the kinks out? Join us for a night of chair yoga. This will be a beginner level class. Bring your own yoga mat or towel if you’d like.
• Feb. 13 — Mini Zen Gardens: Join us at the library to make your own mini Zen garden. This event will be limited to 10 people.
• Feb. 20 — Myofascial Release: The MedFit team from Great Body Company will be joining us for myofascial release therapy. Myofascial release therapy works specifically with the connective tissue to relieve tightness that causes restrictions.
For more information about any of the events, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or contact the Kingsport Public Library at 423-229-9489.