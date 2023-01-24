Miss East TN Competitions Set Saturday At Chuckey-Doak H.S. Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email London Morelock, left, is shown being crowned as Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen on April 10 by Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Miss East Tennessee and Miss East Tennessee Teen competitions will be held this Saturday, Jan. 28, at Chuckey-Doak High School.The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.The event is open to young ladies, ages 13-25, from East Tennessee, an event news release says.The winner will advance to the Miss Tennessee scholarship competition in June at the Cannon Center, in Memphis, “with hopes of also advancing to Miss America,” the release adds.“The Miss East Tennessee organization is offering $3000 in scholarships as well as a wonderful prize package from area sponsors,” event organizers say in the release.Admission is $10 at the door. The public is welcome to attend. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment School Systems Sports Journalism Armed Forces Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Greeneville Woman Dies In Collision Report: Jonesborough Man Shot At Greene County Home Ellis Moves Accounting Firm