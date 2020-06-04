COVID-19 has affected so many in various ways and this includes Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen competitions. Following the advice of the Miss America Organization, the Miss Tennessee Board has voted to postpone state competitions until 2021.
Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen, Madison Metcalf and Miss Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen, Eliza Sanders will compete March 19-21, 2021, in Gallatin, Tennessee and Miss Greene County, Leah Fillers and Miss Historic Greeneville, Abigail Schwartz will compete June 27-July 3, 2021, in Memphis.
“I know everyone is disappointed but I’m looking forward to this extra time with these amazing young ladies,” said Sharron Collins, local executive director of both pageants. “They have already made tremendous contributions to Greeneville and Greene County and I’m looking forward to their continued representation and accomplishments.”