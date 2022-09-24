Model Show Set Oct. 22 At EastView Recreation Center Sep 24, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Appalachian Scale Modelers Association will host its 3rd annual ASMA Model Show in Greeneville on Oct. 22.The event will be held, beginning at 9 a.m., at the EastView Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave.Vendor spaces are available for the event, which will include a contest, awards and raffle.For more details, call John Maine at 423-723-7541 or email mainehokies@charter.net. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eastview Recreation Center Appalachian Scale Modelers Association Sport Raffle Asma Model Show Email John Maine Vendor Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Carr Is Newest Greene County School Resource Officer Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Bar Stools In Bank Lanes: The Greene Offers 'Something Different' Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard Sept 7 Wilhoit Retires As SRO Of Chuckey-Doak High School