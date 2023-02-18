Carla Bewley and Jo Christensen met to plan decorations for the upcoming Youth Builders Trivia Night fundraiser, which promises to provide lots of fun and relaxed competition among friends, family, neighbors, and community members.
Modern Woodmen has pledged to match up to $2,500 of the funds raised at the upcoming Trivia Night fundraiser.
These matching funds will be designated to support the Youth Builders Kidprint-ID program for new equipment and supplies needed to continue this popular youth safety project, club officials have announced.
Trivia Night will be held at Link Hills Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event, being hosted by Youth Builders of Greeneville, will be an evening of fun trivia games and other activities for attendees to enjoy.
Registration and a heavy finger-food buffet will begin at 6 p.m., with the trivia competition to follow at 7 p.m.
Master of ceremonies for the event will be Brian Cutshall, who serves as director of digital operations for Adams Publishing Company TN-NC-VA, the parent company of The Greeneville Sun. Cutshall was originally scheduled to co-host the Trivia Night festivities with Hilary Porta. Due to illness, however, Porta will be unable to attend, a club official said.
A team table for the event is $600, or individual tickets are available for $75 each.
Reservations are needed and can be made as long as space is available by contacting Cindy Fisher at 423-329-5434 or Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622.