The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library held is final session of the Tails and Tales summer reading program Tuesday. The program, modified to ensure social distancing, took a hybrid form this year, incorporating online as well as onsite components.
Program organizer Erin Bontempt said the format was a huge success and she hopes to incorporate some of the popular elements in next year’s summer reading program.
“I’m happy we’ve had such positive feedback and consistent turnout during the 2021 program,” Bontempt said. “We look forward to seeing all our summer readers back here next year.”
A party featuring Creamy Cup will be held in the courtyard behind the library on Friday to wrap up the program. All Tails and Tales participants and their families are invited to attend.