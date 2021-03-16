Raven Moffitt and Matthew Whaley, both of Greeneville, announce their engagement to wed.
The bride-elect’s parents are William and Lori Moffitt of Greeneville. Her grandparents are Bill and Cathy Moffitt, of Elizabethton, and the Rev. Glenn and Judy Holt of Greeneville.
The groom-elect’s parents are Ray and Mary Whaley, of Greeneville. His grandparents are Mathew Whaley, of Johnson City; Georgia King, of Greeneville; and George and Gertrude Ekstrom, of Sycamore, Illinois.
Moffit is a graduate of North Greene High School and is employed at Walmart Distribution Center.
Whaley is a graduate of Greeneville High School and is employed at Open Arms Care.
A 6 p.m. ceremony is planned for May 6 at Hidden Meadows.