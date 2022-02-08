A group of local moms recently put their artistic talents on display for a charitable cause.
The Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group of Greeneville took on a special painting project to turn plain tin cans into colorful flower containers. These hand-painted vases will be used by the Healing With Flowers ministry volunteers to create beautiful bouquets, and then delivered to area nursing home residents.
MOPS is a Christian-based organization designed to bring moms of young children together in a supportive group. While MOPS has been established internationally for decades, the Greeneville chapter is relatively new. Meetings are held on the second Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Greenwood United Methodist Church, located at 645 Sam Doak St. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12.
The group is open to all women with young children, ages 5 or younger. This includes adoptive mothers, foster mothers, guardians and even mothers-to-be. Seasoned mothers are also welcome to attend and serve as supportive mentors.
“To young mothers, our MOPS group is a place where mothers support each other and where we can come together to socialize, while also sharing God’s word,” said Sarah Styons, who co-founded the Greeneville group with her mother, Kelly Styons.
“At every meeting, we have snacks, a craft, a Bible message with practical life discussions, service projects, friends, and so much more,” Styons added.
MOPS member Jenna Holder, who serves as the MOPS Service Project Coordinator, came up with the idea for the painting project after seeing a social media post. Healing With Flowers volunteer Darlene McCleish had made an online request for soup cans, so they could be painted and reused as flower containers. When Holder saw it, she admitted she was intrigued.
“Just the simplicity of turning something ordinary — that everyone has in their home — into something bright and cheerful for another person we have never met was enough for me to contact Darlene,” Holder said.
She said she had been looking for a service project to benefit local nursing homes, and she knew after reading McCleish’s post that she had found an activity that her fellow MOPS moms would definitely be excited about doing.
Holder invited McCleish to attend last month’s MOPS meeting and talk about the Healing With Flowers’ mission. McCleish then led the group of mothers with the painting project, which produced more than a dozen hand-painted containers.
“I’ve always found painting to be a bit of a stress reliever,” Holder said. “It’s amazing what picking up a brush and letting your creativity flow can do.
“As moms, we typically feel overwhelmed and undervalued. With this Healing with Flowers project, I truly believe we had a sense of pride that we could actually contribute to society, and put a smile on someone’s face with a simple, painted picture, or a thoughtful saying,” Holder added.
The painting project is just one of several community-based activities that the MOPS group has taken on since its formation last fall.
In December, the MOPS members packed backpacks with donations for the local Isaiah 117 House, a volunteer-run organization that provides a temporary place for children to stay while they are waiting to enter foster care. The donated items, which included clothes, toiletries, toys and books, were provided by Greenwood United Methodist Church.
This month, the MOPS group is collecting items to benefit The Hope Center, a Christian-based crisis pregnancy center in Greeneville, which provides maternity clothing and baby items to mothers in need.
“We are just a group of moms helping other moms know they too can make a difference and are appreciated,” Holder said.
So what can mothers who attend a MOPS group meeting expect?
Kelly Styons said the meetings typically begin with hospitality time in which snacks are served to the participating mothers and children. From there, the children are then taken either to the nursery or a preschool class, depending on their ages, and the mothers gather together for a time of discussion.
Typically a video presentation of varying topics is shown. While the videos are presented from a Christian perspective, it is not a Bible study, Styons said. “Rather they focus on topics that would be of interest to mothers of preschool-age children.”
In addition to discussions and video presentations, Styons said the group meetings also frequently feature crafts projects for the mothers to participate.
“It’s fun and a good way to have casual conversation,” Styons said.
The group is “ more of a fellowship group with a support aspect to it,” she said. “We want to be open to all moms.”
For more information about MOPS, visit the website www.mops.org or call Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293.
The local MOPS group also has a Facebook page available at MOPS Greeneville, TN.
To learn more about Healing With Flowers, call 423-708-HEAL (4325).