More Computers Are Coming To GC Schools, Richey Tells Noon Rotary
Greene LEAF

, the foundation for Greene County Schools, is leading a campaign to provide “much needed technology” to all Greene County schools, Suzanne Richey told the

Greeneville Noon Rotary Club

March 10. The cost is “$216 to provide a student a computer and $2,592 to provide computers for an entire classroom,” the Greene LEAF executive director said. “It only takes a little from each when we all help.” For more information on Greene LEAF (short for Local Educational Advancement Foundation), email Richey at

director@greeneleaf.org

.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Brian Cutshall