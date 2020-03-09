More Parking Coming To WSCC, Dean Tells Noon Rotary Club

Walters State Community College hopes to begin demolition this summer of the former Laughlin Hospital building, located on the college’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, Mark Wills told the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club on March 2. The dean of the downtown campus said the old building had maintenance issues, and its removal will make room for “approximately 50 additional parking spaces.” Wills said the Niswonger Campus serves “1,000 to 1,200 students per semester,” mostly from Greene County, and it meets many community needs.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Brian Cutshall

