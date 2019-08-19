morgan.jpg

The Dickson-Williams Mansion will host a reenactment of the death of General John Hunt Morgan on Saturday at 10 a.m. The re-enactment is conducted every five years while the Morgan’s Men Association, descendants of men who rode with Morgan, visit Greeneville for their annual reunion. Greene County Historian Tim Massey will do a narration of the events. The public is invited and asked to remain in the mansion’s parking area.

 Special To The Sun