The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club welcomed Commander Mike Musick, of VFW Post 1990, as guest speaker at a recent meeting.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active military, guard and reserve forces. In his role as post commander, Musick is working to bring programs to the community for local veterans to get involved as well as bring the community to their local post on Harlan Street, a club report says.
In addition to serving as the local VFW Post Commander, Musick is also running for the 7th District Seat of the County Commission as he was appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2021, the report adds. Musick served in the U.S. Army from 1992- 2021 and currently works for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as court security as well as working for Axis Security Inc. and A Services Group, the report adds.
During his talk, Musick voiced the idea of working together with the club on additional joint projects, with which club members agreed since the wellbeing of children and community service are primary focuses, the report says.
On April 2, the Greeneville Morning Rotary and the VFW Post 1990 participated in a Keep Greene Beautiful Adopt-A-Road clean-up project on West Main Street from Crescent School to Lick Hollow Road.
Rotary is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all people. Rotarians have the privilege of working with other like-minded people and have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others and serve the public interest.
Members of the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club include Dr. Tom Brown, Jonathan Cave, Kim Cave, Penny Davis, Todd Estep, Peggy Fox, Sammy Fox, John Freshour, Tisha Harrison, Tim Landeck and Chris O’Dell.
The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. in the Dining Hall of Tusculum University. Anyone interested in attending a meeting or learning more about the club can contact Tisha Harrison at 423-329-8634.